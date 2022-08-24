California COVID-19 Updates: Twindemic Concerns, Current COVID Variant, Omicron Boosters

Possible COVID and flu season 'twindemic' on the horizon?

UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin Hong says a possible twindemic with flu season and the ongoing COVID pandemic is more probable this year and urges people to get a flu shot.

What is the current COVID variant of concern?

The California Department of Public Health maintains a chart that shows sequenced positive tests in which the specific COVID variant is identified. The predominant COVID variant as of Aug. 1, 2022 continues to be Omicron. Note: Not all COVID-19 tests are genetically sequenced and the information gathered is based on a sampling.

The Centers for Disease Control monitor variant proportions which can be viewed here on their website. According to their latest data (through Aug. 20, 2022), the subvariant Omicron BA.5 accounts for 88.9% of all Omicron variants in circulation in the U.S.

FDA plans to authorize Omicron-specific boosters around Labor Day

The Food and Drug Administration plans to authorize updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 boosters around Labor Day, NBC News reported, citing two people familiar with the discussions.

The Biden administration is preparing to distribute the updated booster shots to teenagers and adults as part of its fall booster campaign.

Current COVID community levels for Bay Area counties

Alameda County: LOW

Contra Costa County: MEDIUM

Marin County: LOW

Napa County: MEDIUM

San Francisco County: LOW

San Mateo County: LOW

Santa Clara County: MEDIUM

Santa Cruz County: MEDIUM

Solano County: MEDIUM

Sonoma County: LOW

Source: CDC, updated every Thursday at 5 p.m. PT