COVID-19

California COVID-19 Updates: Twindemic Concerns, Current COVID Variant, Omicron Boosters

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic across California today

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Possible COVID and flu season 'twindemic' on the horizon?

UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin Hong says a possible twindemic with flu season and the ongoing COVID pandemic is more probable this year and urges people to get a flu shot.

Watch our full conversation with Dr. Chin Hong here.

What is the current COVID variant of concern?

The California Department of Public Health maintains a chart that shows sequenced positive tests in which the specific COVID variant is identified. The predominant COVID variant as of Aug. 1, 2022 continues to be Omicron. Note: Not all COVID-19 tests are genetically sequenced and the information gathered is based on a sampling.

See the full CDPH chart and date here.

The Centers for Disease Control monitor variant proportions which can be viewed here on their website. According to their latest data (through Aug. 20, 2022), the subvariant Omicron BA.5 accounts for 88.9% of all Omicron variants in circulation in the U.S.

View the complete CDC data here.

FDA plans to authorize Omicron-specific boosters around Labor Day

The Food and Drug Administration plans to authorize updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 boosters around Labor Day, NBC News reported, citing two people familiar with the discussions.

The Biden administration is preparing to distribute the updated booster shots to teenagers and adults as part of its fall booster campaign.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com.

Current COVID community levels for Bay Area counties

  • Alameda County: LOW
  • Contra Costa County: MEDIUM
  • Marin County: LOW
  • Napa County: MEDIUM
  • San Francisco County: LOW
  • San Mateo County: LOW
  • Santa Clara County: MEDIUM
  • Santa Cruz County: MEDIUM
  • Solano County: MEDIUM
  • Sonoma County: LOW

Source: CDC, updated every Thursday at 5 p.m. PT

