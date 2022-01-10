coronavirus

California National Guard Helping Bay Area COVID Testing Sites

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday activated members of the California National Guard to support dozens of COVID-19 testing sites in the state amid the omicron surge.

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The long lines for COVID testing continued across the Bay Area and state on Monday, but help to try and speed the process up also arrived in the name of the California National Guard.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday activated members of the California National Guard to support dozens of COVID-19 testing sites in the state amid the omicron surge. More than 200 members have been deployed at 50 testing sites around the state.

In the Bay Area, members of the California National Guard suited up to help nearby in Brentwood.

"The mission is to help move a little more efficiently and just help with the new updated virus variants that we're getting," said Staff Sgt. Pauline Guerrero with the 144th Fighter Wing Air National Guard. "There's a lot more need for testing."

Newsom also said more at-home tests are on the way and the California National Guard will help deliver them.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19National Guard
