California Sets New Single-Day High With 157 COVID-19 Deaths

California on Thursday reported 157 new COVID-19 deaths — a single-day high for the nation's most populous state.

The state’s total number of confirmed cases increased by 12,040 to 425,616, which leads the nation.

"We cannot afford to ignore #COVID19, or simply hope it goes away," Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted. "We have to take action. TOGETHER. Wear a mask. Physically distance. Wash your hands. Your actions can literally save lives."

State Sen. Steve Glazer is calling on Newsom to reestablish a shelter-in-place order for most parts of California to force the test positivity rate down from 8% to 2%.

“We’re never going to get our economy back until we can get this virus under control,” he said. “People aren’t going to feel safe going shopping if they feel their public health is at threat.”

But for struggling businesses like O'Flaherty's Irish Pub in San Jose, the thought of even tighter measures sparks anxiety.

“You have no revenue center if you’re shut down,” David Mulvehill with O'Flaherty's said. “You still have bills to pay. Unfortunately then people come off unemployment and then they have to try to go back on it. It’s hard on the staff. It's hard on us as an ownership group. It’s not easy.”

