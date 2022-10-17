Gov. Newsom to End California's COVID-19 State of Emergency in February

California's COVID-19 state of emergency will end in February, the Governor's Office announced Monday.

The timeline provides the health care system to address and handle any potential surge that may occur after the holidays, according to the Governor's Office, adding state and local partners can begin phasing out of the emergency status.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've been guided by the science and data – moving quickly and strategically to save lives. The state of emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this point without it," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "With the operational preparedness that we've built up and the measures that we'll continue to employ moving forward, California is ready to phase out this tool."

The Governor's Office said its SMARTER Plan will continue to guide the state's strategy to protect people from COVID-19.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The state of emergency has been in place since March 2020 and will end Feb. 28, 2023.