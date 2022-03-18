California to Drop Vaccination Proof or Negative COVID Test Requirement for Mega Events

California will soon drop its requirement for attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter indoor mega events.

The new rules will go into effect on April 1 when the state requirement will turn into a strong recommendation.

An indoor mega event is any gathering of 1,000 people or more.

Counties will now have to decide whether to align with the state guidance or keep their own local verification mandate.

For more information, visit cdph.ca.gov.