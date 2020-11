California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state is issuing a "limited stay-at-home order" due to climbing COVID-19 cases.

Non-essential work and gatherings have to stop between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in counties in the purple reopening tier, Newsom said in a tweet.

Six Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma — are currently in the purple tier.

The order will go into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday and last for a month, Newsom said.

Together--we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

Updates to come.