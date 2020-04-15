coronavirus

California Weighs Some Freshwater Fishing Bans Over Virus

A fisherman casts his line into the Sacramento River.
David McNew/Getty Images

California regulators have again convened an online public meeting to discuss a potential limited ban on freshwater fishing during the coronavirus pandemic after last week’s teleconference was canceled when it became overwhelmed by hundreds of callers.

The state Fish and Game Commission on Wednesday is considering emergency closures of some California rivers, streams and lakes at the request of local officials concerned that visiting anglers might spread the virus.

Rumors circulated last week on social media that the commission was considering shutting down all freshwater fishing in California. That led to a crush of people trying to join the April 9 meeting, with some of those who called in branding officials as “fascists” and shouting obscenities.

Commission President Eric Sklar and Department of Fish and Wildlife director Charlton Bonham kicked off Wednesday’s meeting by reiterating that officials are not contemplating total bans.

“Neither the Department of Fish and Wildlife nor the Fish and Game Commission has proposed a statewide closure of statewide fishing. Neither intends to do so,” Bonham said.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Ramped-Up Coronavirus Testing Key to Reopening California

schools 2 hours ago

California Schools Will Look Very Different When They Reopen

The proposal would help prepare officials to meet requests from counties and tribes who have health and safety concerns, he said.

Regulators were crafting a “narrow, surgical and tailored” response to requests from rural officials, Sklar said, and any local restrictions would expire May 31.

Commissioners said they hoped to reschedule the meeting with an upgraded system that would allow them to effectively moderate public comments. The second meeting was briefly delayed by technical problems before proceeding as planned.

The emergency process began after the rural eastern counties of Alpine, Inyo and Mono urged fisheries regulators to postpone the upcoming spring trout season to keep out-of-towners from arriving and spreading COVID-19 to residents. Opening day is celebrated among anglers as “fishmas” and draws thousands of people to the eastern Sierra.

About 1 million licensed anglers regularly fish California’s waterways through the year, making it one of the most active U.S. fishing states.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCalifornia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us