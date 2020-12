The arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccine has triggered celebration, but it is also raising some potentially sticky questions.

For example, can a company require an employee to get the vaccine before they go back to work?

The answer is yes. The law has been on the books for more than 100 years.

While a company can legally tell its employees to get vaccinated, a local attorney said that is not realistic in most cases.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.