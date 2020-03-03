2 New Cases of Coronavirus Brings Santa Clara County’s Total to 11

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department on Tuesday announced two new cases of the novel coronavirus in the county, bringing the county's total number of cases to 11.

It wasn't immediately clear how the virus was transmitted in the new cases, the health department said. The cases remain under investigation.

Of the nine other confirmed cases in the county, two happened via community transmission, four are travel related and three are close contacts to other cases, according to the health department.

"Due to our almost daily increase in cases, the Public Health Department is issuing new guidance today to protect the health of vulnerable individuals," Dr. Sara Cody, the county's Health Officer, said in a statement.

"We ask for the public's help in sharing these new recommendations, staying calm, and following prior guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control."

The county says those most at risk of infection appear to be more at risk at the age of 50 or older, and increases with age. The highest risk group is age 80 or older.

Also those with "underlying medical problems are likely at higher risk for severe disease, including persons with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, heart disease, or chronic lung diseases like COPD, as well as those who are immunocompromised," the county said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these seven tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The county recommends those at higher risk should avoid mass gatherings like sporting events, parades, concerts or other events where one would be in close proximity to another.

"This would not include typical office environments, grocery stores, or shopping centers, where it is unusual for large numbers of people to be within arm's length of one another," the county added.

Organizations that serve seniors and/or medically vulnerable individuals should cancel mass gatherings and stay on top of sanitization and make sure those who are ill stay home, county officials said.

Information regarding guidance for schools can be found here.

And guidance for organizers planning mass gatherings can be found here.