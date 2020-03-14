City of Concord Declares Coronavirus-Related Emergency

The City of Concord has declared a local state of emergency spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which will allow the city to reallocate city resources as needed, and to access state and federal emergency resources.

The Concord City Council is expected to ratify the declaration at its next meeting. The next regularly scheduled meeting is March 24, but the council could call an emergency meeting this upcoming week to do so.

"Our community is facing an unprecedented public health crisis that requires swift action," Concord Mayor Tim McGallian said in a city statement. "We are working closely with our local and state partners to determine how best to keep our residents and our staff safe.

"Although these measures may feel burdensome, we must do our part to encourage the social distancing that is required to slow the spread of this disease and preserve critical care capacity for those who need it most," McGallian said.

Among the measures included in this order are canceling all indoor and outdoor city-sponsored programs, classes, activities and events through May 1; suspending all preschool programs through May 1; canceling all indoor and outdoor city facility rentals through May 1; closing facilities including Centre Concord, Willow Pass Center and Concord Community Pool to the public; limiting access to other public buildings, including the police department, City Hall and the senior center; adhering to six-foot "social distancing" mandates for the health and safety of the public and city employees; canceling the farmers' market at Todos Santos Plaza through May 1; and canceling all non-essential public meetings.

City Council and Planning Commission meetings will continue, city officials said, but agendas will be limited to "essential business" only, and access to the council chamber will be limited in order to adhere to the six-foot "social distancing" mandates.

The full press release can be viewed here: https://www.cityofconcord.org/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/684.