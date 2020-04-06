Contra Costa Co. Setting Up Center to Accept Donations of Protective Supplies

Contra Costa County is setting up a center this week to accept community donations of protective equipment and supplies for use by health care providers around the county.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at San Ramon City Hall, 7000 Bollinger Canyon Road.

Contra Costa Health Services is asking for help from businesses and residents with donations of: eye protection, such as goggles and face shields; unopened antibacterial and disinfecting wipes, typically alcohol or bleach based (no baby wipes); N-95 and surgical masks in unopened containers/boxes; and waterproof gowns, coveralls and sleeved aprons.

The county has also established a COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund in response to the novel coronavirus emergency. Contributions to the fund will be used toward community needs such as emergency food and financial assistance, support for workers providing essential services, emergency housing/shelter and support for the area's medical workers.

Details about the fund are online at www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/donations.