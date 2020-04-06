coronavirus

Contra Costa Co. Setting Up Center to Accept Donations of Protective Supplies

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at San Ramon City Hall.

By Bay City News

Detail of a woman hand holding an allergy mask against tree trunks

Medical personnel need face masks, officials across the region and country have stressed.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Contra Costa County is setting up a center this week to accept community donations of protective equipment and supplies for use by health care providers around the county.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at San Ramon City Hall, 7000 Bollinger Canyon Road.

Contra Costa Health Services is asking for help from businesses and residents with donations of: eye protection, such as goggles and face shields; unopened antibacterial and disinfecting wipes, typically alcohol or bleach based (no baby wipes); N-95 and surgical masks in unopened containers/boxes; and waterproof gowns, coveralls and sleeved aprons.

Local

CHP 8 hours ago

CHP Warns Open Freeways Aren’t a License to Speed

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Santa Clara Temporary COVID-19 Treatment Center Sees First Patients as Virus Peak Looms

The county has also established a COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund in response to the novel coronavirus emergency. Contributions to the fund will be used toward community needs such as emergency food and financial assistance, support for workers providing essential services, emergency housing/shelter and support for the area's medical workers.

Details about the fund are online at www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/donations.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us