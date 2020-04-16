Contra Costa County Church Cited After Violating Health Order, Holding Easter Mass

A Contra Costa County church has been cited after sheriff’s officials allege it violated the county’s health order by holding mass on Easter Sunday.

Deputies were tipped off around 12:30 p.m. that the All Nations Church of God in Christ in North Richmond was having an unlawful gathering, officials said. A deputy arrived at the church to find around 40 people inside, none of whom were wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Sheriff’s officials said the pastor, who was in front of parishioners, refused to speak with the deputy or cooperate in any way.

On Monday, a citation was issued to the church for violating the health order. A case was filed with the District Attorney’s office, officials said.

Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston said that although the focus of enforcing the health order has largely been on education and the request for voluntary compliance, this instance called for a different approach.

“This was different,” said Livingston. “The pastor refused to cooperate and put the lives of dozens of parishioners at risk.”