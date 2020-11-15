Thanksgiving

Contra Costa County Hosting ‘Testing Before Turkey' Campaign

The campaign's goal is to encourage families planning to gather on Thanksgiving to get tested for COVID-19, and limit the virus' spread.

By Bay City News

Contra Costa County is hosting a "Testing Before Turkey" campaign Tuesday, county officials said.

The campaign's goal is to encourage families planning to gather on Thanksgiving to get tested for COVID-19, and limit the virus' spread.

The plan for the campaign is for caravans of families and friends to drive up to the North Concord Drive testing site to get tested to ensure a safer holiday gathering. The campaign will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

The testing site is located at 2500 Bates Avenue, Concord, in the parking lot in front of Contra Costa Public Health Clinic Services Building.

