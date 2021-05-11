Contra Costa County to Open COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at Schools

At least one Bay Area county is already working on plans to make it as easy as possible for kids to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Eighteen middle schools and high school across Contra Costa County next week will begin hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Kids ages 12 to 15 are about to be eligible after the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for the age group.

"I was feeling pretty hopeful because that means we can get one step further in battling this pandemic," said 13-year-old Angie Yao. "I think getting vaccinated will be a big relief because being a child, although the effects of COVID-19 aren't as severe for us, we can still pass it on to other people and I think getting vaccinated will make the community safer."

Contra Costa County's public health officer announced Tuesday morning the county will soon be opening vaccination clinics at a handful of schools. Parents starting May 18 can bring in their kids or simply sign a permission slip to get them vaccinated.

The clinics, while geared for youth, will be open to anyone, officials said.

"Think of it as a family activity," Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said. "Kids, if mom and dad aren't vaccinated, bring them with you. And mom and dad, don't put it off -- every day counts."

Yao's mom is already vaccinated, but her dad is not just yet. The entire family said they eventually plan to get vaccinated. Nine-year-old Alicia Yao hopes her age group will be next.

"I hope that soon I can get it so my whole family can get vaccinated and we can be safe," she said.

Angie Yao acknowledges some kids are not eager to get the vaccine, but said she will get it just as soon as possible. The seventh grader cannot wait to spend time with friends again.