Coronavirus Cases in Santa Clara County Climbs to 24

Santa Clara County confirmed 24 total cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, adding another four cases to the county since the day before.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the county's Public Health Department said the 21st case is an adult man who made household contact with a previously confirmed case, the 22nd case is a female who has been hospitalized, the 23rd is a male who recently traveled from India and the 24th is another male who is under home isolation.

The four cases are not related to each other, according to the county. A week ago, the county had only three confirmed cases.