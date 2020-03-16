Coronavirus Concerns Leave Bay Area Grocery Stores Bare

Despite Bay Area leaders urging people not to rush to grocery stores amid the coronavirus pandemic, they did it anyway Monday.

The rush to stock up on goods came as millions of local residents learned they will go under a stay-at-home order. The mandate will kick in at midnight Tuesday, but essential businesses like grocery stores will remain open.

So many people flocked to a Menlo Park Safeway that there was a line of cars waiting just to find parking. Once those people found a spot, many couldn’t find shopping carts.

Inside the store, there were about 50 people in each checkout line, prompting one couple to refer to the scene as a zoo.

Most shoppers were buying essential items, so the store ran out of chicken, pasta and most soups.

At The Market at Edgewood in Palo Alto, noodles were also low, the meat section was sparse and frozen foods were hard to find.

Even though Safeway is limiting the amount of toilet paper customers can buy, the store ran out.

Despite the crowds, there is no shortage in the supply chain. Safeway store managers said they will restock on Tuesday. Customers are asked to remain calm and patient.