Coronavirus Testing Sites Unable to Meet Demand Ahead of Holiday Season

San Francisco is seeing an increase in demand for COVID testing at its city sites amid a surge in cases.

The city is reminding people that resources are not meant to support traveling for visits -- a message that comes as some people consider Thanksgiving plans.

A testing site at the Alemany Farmers Market can take up to 500 people a day. The site has recently needed that capacity and more.

The Embarcadero site gets booked out, but the city said there are other sites available and are working hard to meet demand for more testing while cases surge.

Officials are reminding folks they do not have the capacity for people looking to get tested for holiday travel.

Christie Smith has more in the video report above.