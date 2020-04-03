Costco Enacts New Rules to Enforce Social Distancing

In an effort to stop large crowds and long lines from gathering at stores, Costco is enacting new rules effective Friday.

After crowds at stores like Costco made social distancing impossible to control, the company is reducing store hours to give crews more time to disinfect and restock.

The warehouse store is also implementing a two-person per card limit to keep crowd sizes smaller. Tuesdays and Thursdays it will only open for seniors age 60 and older and shoppers with physical impairments from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Costco is also banning returns on toilet paper, bottled water, disinfecting spray, rice and paper towels.

Pub Health officials in Contra Costa County reminded customers to avoid touching items they might not buy to slow the spread of the virus.