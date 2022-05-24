County Health Officials Say COVID-19 on the Rise Again

Contra Costa County health officials told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday that COVID-19 numbers are on the rise.

"We are seeing a rise in cases widely across the Bay Area," county health director Anna Roth told the board. "The Bay Area health officers, as well as the health officials, last week updated again and reiterated their strong, strong recommendation -- not an order, but a strong recommendation -- to please mask when you're going indoors. Please stay home if you're not feeling well. And if you have any symptoms, test early and test often."

Contra Costa County had 50 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on May 11. By Tuesday, that number had grown to 72 people.

Roth said the county's vaccination sites have wide capacity across the county.

"If you test positive, there are options for you," Roth said. "You can call your health provider, or you can call the Contra Costa Health Plan advice line and request a medical evaluation and explore the medical options available to you."

For vaccines and tests, call (833) 829-2626. For treatment, call (877) 661-6230. Boosters for children ages 5 to 11 are now available at county sites, and tests are available at all county health sites. Free tests are also available at Covid.us.gov.

For more information, go to https://cchealth.org/.