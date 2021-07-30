coronavirus

COVID-19 Delta Variant More Contagious Than Chicken Pox: Report

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 delta variant is more contagious than the common cold, chicken pox, even Ebola, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

New data shows that the viral load is the same in infected vaccinated people as those who are not vaccinated, meaning vaccinated people are still contagious.

While the New England Journal of Medicine found that breakthrough cases are mild, symptoms can linger beyond six weeks.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCDCDelta variant
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us