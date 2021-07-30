COVID-19 Delta Variant More Contagious Than Chicken Pox: Report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 delta variant is more contagious than the common cold, chicken pox, even Ebola, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

New data shows that the viral load is the same in infected vaccinated people as those who are not vaccinated, meaning vaccinated people are still contagious.

While the New England Journal of Medicine found that breakthrough cases are mild, symptoms can linger beyond six weeks.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.