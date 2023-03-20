COVID-19 Protocols to Change for Oakland Schools, Bay Area Health Care Workers

COVID-19 protocols are about to change in one East Bay school district and for health care workers across the Bay Area.

The Oakland Unified School District is aligning with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also dictates policies for health care workers.

The new guidelines for OUSD students are as follows:

Return to in-person classes 6 days after positive test

No test required to return

A mask must be worn through Day 10

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

New OUSD school staff protocols as set by Cal/OSHA are as follows:

Must test negative to return to campus on Day 6

A mask must be worn through Day 10

The changes for health care workers are related to masks and vaccines. Effective April 3, masks and vaccines are no longer required for workers, patients and visitors to hospitals, doctors' offices and dental offices.

Also, masks and vaccines no longer will be required at prisons and shelters for unhoused people, though individual facilities may choose to continue requiring masks.