What to Know: California's COVID-19 State of Emergency Ends

Tuesday marks the end of California's COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency even as the virus continues to circulate.

Experts say hospitals are still seeing some pretty serious numbers.

Here's how the most recent weekly case rates are trending by county:

Alameda County: Up 11%

Contra Costa County: Down 7%

Marin County: Up 7%

Napa County: Up 39%

San Francisco: Up 10%

San Mateo County: Down 21%

Santa Clara County: Down 23%

Solano County: Up 34 %

Sonoma County: Up 34%

Here's what's different with the state of emergency ending: