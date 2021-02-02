COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to Be Held for 1,400 Residents Age 75 and Older in Benicia

The city of Benicia will host a coronavirus vaccination clinic Tuesday for 1,400 residents age 75 and older.

According to the Solano Public Health department, which is operating the clinic, all 1,400 slots were filled by Saturday afternoon.

County officials intend to host other vaccine clinics as the county gets access to more doses of vaccine.

The vaccine developed by the biotechnology company Moderna will be used at the clinic at the Benicia City Gym. Second doses will be administered in the same location on March 2, according to the county.

"The opportunity to host the clinic came about quickly and involves nearly every city of Benicia staff member," city manager Erik Upson said. "We will assess the event on Tuesday and use that to improve the experience when we host the follow-up clinic to administer the second dose on March 2."

Residents selected for the clinic are advised to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their appointment and scheduled vaccinations will be honored even in the event of delays.

Limited parking will be available for the clinic and those who can walk to the clinic site are encouraged to do so. Solano County Transit will also offer free shuttles from the Benicia Community Center at 370 E. L St. and the Benicia Unified School District office at 350 E. K St.

Benicia city staff will make a dedicated phone line available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at (707) 746-4710, answering questions and concerns about the vaccination event.

People aged 75 and over seeking information about future vaccination clinics can visit http://www.tinyurl.com/beniciavaccine and request updates to find out when another clinic is scheduled.

General information about the county's coronavirus vaccination process can be found at https://www.solanocounty.com/depts/ph.