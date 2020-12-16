vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in Marin County as ICU Beds Reach Capacity

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

With hospital beds filling up, health officials in Marin County are sounding the alarm. But just as they warn ICU beds in the county are at capacity, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived Wednesday.

"I am more concerned than I have ever been in the course of the pandemic," Marin County Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis. "We have more patients in the hospital, more patients in the ICU than ever before. We're seeing more daily cases than ever before."

coronavirus 2 hours ago

East Bay Health Care Workers Delighted to Receive First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

coronavirus Dec 16

Here's How Many Beds Are Available in Bay Area Hospitals

Willis said with the number of COVID-19 cases surging, the county's three hospitals are struggling to keep up. Their normal number of ICU beds are strained, so they are expanding into surge mode.

"Our capacity for normal beds for normal operating procedure is at 0%," Willis said.

As hospitals adjust staffing to keep up with the surge, a bright development took place Wednesday morning with the first shipment of vaccines arriving in Marin County. Hours later the first two frontline workers received the vaccine -- a Kaiser emergency room nurse and an emergency room housekeeper.

"It is really the light we need so much now," Willis said. "It's really the first hole we've had in a long time."

Health officials said the danger is by no means over. They are urging everyone to avoid large gatherings over the holiday.

This article tagged under:

vaccineCOVID-19Marin Countyrace for a vaccinecoronaivurs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us