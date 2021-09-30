COVID-19: Where Are Indoor Masks Required in the Bay Area?

Are Bay Area counties considering lifting indoor mask mandates? NBC Bay Area has reached out to each county to get the latest guidance from local officials. We'll be updating with new information received from health officials.

Below is a county breakdown on what we know.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For more COVID-19 coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/coronavirus.

Alameda County

The county provided the following information:

Alameda County is closely monitoring local hospitalizations and case rates as we exit the summer Delta surge. While the CDC tracker briefly reflected the Bay Area at moderate transmission, it now reflects substantial transmission which underscores why we move cautiously when considering lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Hospitalization numbers are still high locally but have declined substantially from our peak. It’s important to note that not all of these hospitalizations are Alameda County residents. We expect the level of transmission will drop again and will watch to see if it stabilizes at moderate levels.

The bottom line is that masks work. Case rates are likely as low as they are in part because of mask policies across the region. We thank Alameda County residents for their continued efforts to protect themselves and those around them by masking indoors in public settings, staying home when sick, and getting vaccinated. All these precautions together have made a difference in helping us avoid the worst of the summer surge.

With recent indications of moderate transmission levels, we are looking at COVID-19 projections for the fall and winter as well as current vaccination levels and anticipated uptake in all areas of Alameda County. We want to avoid the rapid increase in cases we saw following Halloween 2020 and in mid-June when mask rules were last relaxed as we continue the process of lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County has no current plans to lift its health orders. County spokesman Karl Fischer provided the following: "We have made great progress at reducing community transmission of COVID-19 in recent weeks, but our daily new case rates and hospitalizations remain elevated from where they were before the summer surge."

Marin County

The county said it plans to eventually lift its indoor mask requirement, but currently have the mandate in effect.

Napa County

We are waiting to hear back from Napa County.

San Francisco County

With favorable COVID-19 numbers, San Francisco is reportedly looking at lifting its mask mandate.

COVID-19 case rates are down and vaccinations are up in San Francisco, leaving some to wonder if it's time to loosen mask mandates. Cierra Johnson reports.

San Mateo County

San Mateo at this time is not considering lifting its health order requiring the use of masks indoors, but continues to evaluate data related to the impacts and risks of COVID-19 in the region.

Santa Clara County

We've reached out to the county and are waiting to hear back.

Solano County

The county's public information officer, Matt Davis, provided the following information:

Solano County Public Health and the state are monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The county will continue to align with state recommendations.

Solano County is following emerging data and science, and will adjust its approach as needed. The county encourages concerned community members to wear masks indoors if they are unsure of the vaccination status of those they are interacting with for prolonged periods.

"We encourage all residents to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California Department of Public Health, and Solano County Public Health social distancing best practices," Davis said in a statement. "Practice coughing and sneezing etiquette, use hand sanitizer or wash your hands for at least 20-seconds, and stay at home if you are not feeling well. In settings where fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people may be present, the use of face masks will reduce the risk to individuals who are not fully vaccinated."

Sonoma County

The county said it is not lifting its mask mandate at this time.