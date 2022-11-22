COVID Outbreak Shuts Down Some Services at South Bay Courthouse

A South Bay courthouse has been forced to shut down some services due to a COVID outbreak.

The Clerk's office at the Santa Clara County Superior Court Family Justice Center Courthouse was closed Tuesday and will remain shut down Wednesday due to a staffing shortage from a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Santa Clara County Superior Court website, offices will also be closed on Nov. 24 and 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A courthouse spokesperson on Tuesday would not say how many workers contracted COVID. The closure did not impact scheduled custody or divorce cases.

Papers for filing may be submitted in the drop box in the court lobby or through the electronic filing system at scscourt.org.

The Clerk's office is expected to reopen on Monday.

Covid outbreak at the Family Justice Center Courthouse in San Jose forces Clerk’s office to temporarily shut down today and tomorrow due to staffing shortage. pic.twitter.com/4mxt62brAT — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) November 22, 2022

Bay City News contributed to this report.