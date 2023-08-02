COVID swell expected in San Francisco ahead of new booster

Health experts in San Francisco confirm there is a rise in COVID cases in recent weeks, and the trend will continue, with test positivity, hospitalizations and emergency room visits all increasing.

It is being characterized more as a swell than a surge ahead of the release of a new booster expected in September.

The seven-day average of new cases in San Francisco is 38 as of July 24, according to the city’s public health website. That average was in the high 20s in mid July and crept up in the third week.

UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin Hong says in terms of the number of cases, it's far lower than what was seen in the past three years. But, he says, omicron and its subvariants are still out there, and people should continue to be careful.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"In terms of the pattern the last few months, we don’t expect there to be very huge changes, but rather very incremental changes so that the vaccine that will be out in September should be a really good match," Chin Hong said.

Chin Hong suggests the following:

Immunocompromised or older patients should have a conversation with their clinician about whether or not they need a booster.

Have a paxlovid plan and know if you have drug interactions with paxlovid.

Carry around a mask and use it if needed.

Relatively healthy individuals can wait until September to get the booster, but those who need special consideration should consider getting the vaccine that is out now. Vaccines are guaranteed at least until the end of the year in California.