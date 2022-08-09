Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives. But before scrolling down, take a moment to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter here and bookmark the following pages:

What to know about COVID and back to school safety

As Bay Area students return to school this month, safety concerns are at the forefront for parents amid an ongoing pandemic. UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong provides the latest updates on masks and other precautions.

Where to get Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Santa Clara County began administering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, giving eligible residents another vaccine option to protect themselves from COVID-19. Read more here.

When should you come out of isolation?

As the pandemic continues, there are ever-changing and confusing rules about when you have to stop isolating from other people. We break it all down for you in this explainer.

Why are so many people getting reinfected with COVID?

A growing number of Californians are getting COVID-19 a second time. New state numbers show one out of every seven new cases in July was a reinfection and infectious disease specialists say the highly transmissible variant BA.5 is playing a big role in the increase in reinfections. Marianne Favro has more here.