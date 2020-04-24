Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak at Redwood City Assisted Living Center

Another deadly coronavirus outbreak at a Bay Area assisted living center is being reported in Redwood City.

The Bay Area News Group reports as many as 10 residents at the Gordon Manor facility have passed away from COVID-19. Among those who have died include former president of Stanford University, Donald Kennedy.

The director of Gordon Manor, Alisa Mallari Tu, is used to seeing her beloved residents during their final moments. But nothing prepared her for watching her seniors die of COVID-19.

"In this pandemic, our ability to be with each other is impaired by the masks, the PPE, the contagion, so we haven't been able to experience the connectivity that we used to," Tu said.

San Mateo County Health said it was alerted on April 11 to a COVID-19 staffing shortage at Gordon Manor. The county has since provided a team of clinicians to support resident monitoring and care. County health officials did not specify how many people have died at Gordon Manor.