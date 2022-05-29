Doctors Warn of Possible COVID Surge Amid Memorial Day Weekend Activities

Ten of thousands gather at various local events this holiday weekend as the Bay Area has the highest COVID-19 rate in California, and infectious disease doctors anticipate the weekend crowds and gatherings could mean another jump in infection rates in the days ahead.

From the 100,000 people expected at the Bottle Rock Music Festival in Napa to the tens of thousands who gathered for the Carnaval parade in San Francisco Sunday.

“There are probably one in 20 people in the Bay Area who have no symptoms and are infected. We have the data from UCSF,” Said UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After the weekend parties, parades, and festivals, doctors like Chin-Hong are preparing for another COVID surge.

“What I’m concerned about after this weekend is a lot more cases,” he said.

Chin-Hong said that he also expects to see a slight bump in the number of patients hospitalized with covid after the holiday weekend. But says that bump is likely manageable. He said that right now, the most common variant circulating in the Bay Area is an offshoot of BA-2, that’s 30-50% more transmissible than the original omicron variant.

While Chin-Hong said people should get back to enjoying their lives. He suggests many to opt for outdoor events, wear a mask in crowds and look into how and where to get COVID anti-viral medicine, should anyone need it.

“For those at risk. Have a paxlovid plan, research drug interactions, who is going to prescribe it and where you can get it,” he said.