East Palo Alto Ikea Reopens, Draws Hundreds of Shoppers

By Marianne Favro

Hundreds of people flooded the Ikea store in East Palo Alto Saturday, even causing a traffic jam, as the store opened for the first weekend in more than three months.

The lines were so long it looked like customers were waiting for a ride at Disneyland, with some people waiting two hours just to get inside. Some customers drove more than 60 miles for the reopening.

“It feels good to get out but still, I am a little bit scared and nervous,” sad Tiana Anderson of Oakland. “But you know, it’s just great to be out and do some shopping.”

At one point, the parking garage filled up and there was even a backup on Highway 101 at the offramp for the store.

Customers are required to wear a mask and the restaurant is closed.

