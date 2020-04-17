Face Mask Requirements Begin to Take Effect in Some Parts of the Bay Area

While some areas might be loosening restrictions when it comes to COVID-19, other Bay Area governments, entities and stores are making rules even tighter with masks now becoming a requirement in certain places.

Marin County health experts said there will be an announcement Friday that people must wear masks at all times when using essential services such as the grocery store or riding the bus.

The same order goes into effect in Sonoma County as well and that affects Golden Gate Transit buses.

Fremont is also requiring masks. The city has issued an executive order making it mandatory for workers and customers at most essential businesses to cover their faces. This means wearing masks at restaurants, gas stations, grocery and hardware stores and even funeral homes.

“…certainly for those that are on the front lines and are central workers also while being out there serving us want to be kept safe,” said Mayor Lily Mei. “This is something we can do to be proactive in addressing their concerns.”

The face coverings do not need to be medical grade. Mei said Fremont will have the option to fine people up to $100, but she hopes for voluntary compliance.