Facebook Joins Vaccine Push With Mobile Clinic

As the effort to vaccinate as many people as possible gets more detailed and specific, that effort is now getting a boost from a mobile van and a Bay Area social media giant.

Facebook is now offering shots from a van after trading its on-campus vaccine site for a rolling clinic.

The mobile clinic is bankrolled by Facebook, staffed and managed by non-profits, and is one of several efforts being made to find people who still want to get vaccinated.

"We're seeing that a lot of the LatinX and Black communities are still not getting vaccinated," said Ashley Quintana, Facebook's public policy manager. "How do we provide the resources and information to make that happen."

The best way, according to those who run the non-profits, is to go directly into the community.

"When the vaccines are directly in the places and the schools, there will be more incentive and more motivation to actually get it," said Anabella Bastida, director of membership for Chirla

The mobile clinic will roll into schools and community centers every Friday and Sunday this summer.

"At the end of the day they know where to go, who to go to, and how to do the outreach," Quintana said.