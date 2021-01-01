Fisherman's Wharf Businesses React to Extended Stay at Home Orders

COVID cases continue to climb and regional ICU bed capacity is falling throughout the Bay Area, meaning that for now, some restrictions won’t be rolled back.

In San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Warf, many people said that this latest move didn’t come as a surprise.

It means more adjustments in a tough time, but the extended restrictions were news to few.

At Sabella and La Torre, they’re serving takeout as seating is still off limits.

“Of course we were disappointed, you know we really would like to get going and open again, but we have to stay safe,” said Gina Larocca of Sabella and La Torre. “The hospital surges are ridiculous so we get it.”

They follow state and local leaders and figured the city’s stay at home order and mandatory travel quarantine would go beyond early January. New Years is typically a busy time, but during the pandemic, business is about 30% of normal.

On New Year’s Day, people from around the Bay Area went to the wharf for some fresh air.

“We wanted to come down here to get out of the house, but we feel we’re being safe,” said one person who was out on New Year's Day.

One visitor from Seattle said he wasn’t aware of the quarantine requirement for people coming in from outside the Bay Area.

“I hadn’t heard there was a quarantine,” he said. “I heard there were restrictions, I knew that dine-in is not allowed.”

The Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District said they get calls about what’s open, and they keep the website updated with the latest health order information. Executive Director Randall Scott said this climate is tough on business. A balancing act between generating some revenue and being safe and COVID-aware. The hope is that residents in the city will keep supporting as they look to the future.

“We’re really excited about were the wharf is because we’re an outdoor venue,” said Scott said. “So that when it’s safe to travel and safe to occupy more space, we’re still geared as an outdoor venue so you can stay cautious.”

The tourist season typically picks up in June.