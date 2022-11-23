Health Experts Warn of Rising Flu, COVID, RSV Cases Amid Thanksgiving Gatherings

Thanksgiving weekend is here, which means families and friends will be gathering during one of the most contagious winters yet.

But this year’s gatherings come as three dangerous viruses surging across the Bay, which are COVID, RSV and the flu.

RSV cases are hitting Bay Area children and pediatric hospitals the hardest.

While the flu is taking its first life this season in Santa Clara County and COVID-19 is steadily increasing once more.

“In the first of November we had about 10 patients with COVID in the hospital, today we have about 24,” said UCSF Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

But Chin-Hong added that people shouldn’t panic and instead, they need to remember our ABC’s.

“’A’ is for breathing in clean air, so that’s having an event outdoors if you are with older and immune compromised individuals, having it indoors cracking the windows, using a portable filter and wearing a mask at times,” he said. “’B’ is for boosters, just making sure your up to date with all of your COVID and flu vaccines before any holiday reunion. And ‘C’ is for COVID testing before and after your gathering.”

With rising RSV and flu cases, Chin-Hong said it’s important that everyone wash their hands often and children’s hands, especially if they are going to be traveling.

For those who are traveling by train, plane or bus, experts are recommending them to avoid touching shared surfaces or wipe them down before they do and take plenty of hand sanitizer.

“It’s not the be all and end all intervention but it can add on to everything you are doing,” Chin Hong said.

As many hospitals are already at capacity, experts said to brace for a bigger wave of RSV, COVID and flu cases in the coming weeks.

