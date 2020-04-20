coronavirus

Food Trucks Allowed to Operate at California Highway Rest Stops

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order and the Federal Highway Administration approved a rule change in favor of the plan earlier this month.

By Bay City News

Caltrans is allowing the temporary operation of food trucks in 86 state rest areas that will provide food for highway truck drivers and motorists and revenue for food truck operators during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday and the Federal Highway Administration approved a rule change in favor of the plan earlier this month. Newsom's Executive Order N-52-20 suspends restrictions on selling commercial food at the rest stops during the current health emergency.

Food truck operators can apply for a temporary encroachment easement permit to operate at one or more of the state's rest areas.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

telecommuting 29 mins ago

Working From Home? Take 2 Simple Steps to Protect Your Data

San Jose 5 hours ago

San Jose Couple Tests Positive, Ends Up in ICU

Caltrans will begin accepting applications from the food truckers immediately. Applicants can submit requests for specific rest areas here.

Operators must specify the rest areas for which they are applying.

The permits will be valid through June 15.

Food trucks are licensed locally, and each truck can only operate within the locality for which it is licensed and permitted by the local health inspector.

Many rest areas have been established in remote areas with fewer available roadside services, and Caltrans said it cannot guarantee every rest area will have food truck service or for how long.

Caltrans will post a list of participating food trucks on its website and details on each rest area are available at quickmap.dot.ca.gov. People can click on Options and then the Rest Area box.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusfood trucks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics LX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us