As another Bay Area county formally ends its pandemic public health emergency, it's yet another reminder of what the future looks like living with COVID-19.
Sonoma County is the latest to transfer COVID tracking from emergency operations to the health department. State and federal emergencies already ended.
This means people now must work with their doctors to stay on top of COVID protection such as vaccinations and medications.
Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.