Gilroy City Council Petitions County to Relax Stay-at-Home Restrictions

They're asking for a green light in Gilroy.

The city is requesting a loosening of restrictions after all city council members signed a letter that was delivered to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors this week. View the petition here.

Gilroy in the letter is asking the county to reopen retail and restaurants.

Mayor Roland Velasco provided the following statement:

“The City Council is acutely aware of the financial stress the shelter in place order is having on both residents and businesses. The reason for our request is obvious, our business community is at a critical point with many merchants considering whether it’s wise to continue holding out hope or better to simply close their doors and walk away. For every merchant that throws in the towel, the ripple effect will be felt throughout the community including lost jobs, lost income for landlords and vendors, and customers losing out. Business owners stand to lose everything they have and they and their employees deserve a fighting chance.”

Gilroy is still trying to recover after last summer's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The letter also says data shows Gilroy has only had two new cases of COVID-19 in the last 37 days -- that means the stay-at-home order has been successful in slowing the spread.