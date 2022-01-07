coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Newsom Activates CA National Guard to Support COVID-19 Testing Capacity

By NBC Bay Area staff

California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
NBC Bay Area

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he will activate the California National Guard to help local communities amid the COVID-19 surge.

In a statement, The Governor's Office said that over 200 Cal Guard members will be deployed across 50 sites "to increase access to testing quickly, increase staff and add walk-in capacity beginning Friday and throughout the coming weeks."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The Governor's Office added that a COVID-19 testing site in Antioch began receiving assistance from the National Guard earlier Friday.

On Monday, the Antioch site will double the number of testing windows to four and double the number of appointments per day, according to officials.

The Governor's Office said that sites in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties will also receive assistance from the National Guard in the coming days.

This story is developing. Check back for updates

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemiccoronavirusCaliforniaCalifornia National Guard
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us