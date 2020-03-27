Grocery Shopping Tips During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Need to make a run to the grocery store during the coronavirus pandemic? Take note of these tips before you head out of the door and enter the store.

First of all, there’s no need to hoard or panic.

Now, before you even leave, call your local grocery store and find out when the slow times are.

When you’re ready to go, be sure to grab some cleaning wipes so you can wipe down your shopping cart or basket before using it.

When you’re at the store, skip the crowded aisles or wait for people to leave. Keep social distancing in mind. (If possible, have one person in the family handle the grocery shopping so there’s less people in the store.)

Pick up long-lasting foods so you can limit your shopping trips.

At the register, try to avoid using cash. If you use a credit or debit card, wipe it down with a cleaning wipe.

Last but certainly not least, thank the workers.

Shoppers at this Trader Joe’s in #Emeryville are following the social distancing rules. The line is wrapping around a section of their parking lot, as the store tries to control the number of people inside. We saw employees wipe down used shopping carts 🛒 @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/txsHGDiPNv — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) March 27, 2020

Jason Olson, the owner of a Grocery Outlet in Pleasant Hill, said every morning trucks arrive and drop off stacks of produce and supplies.

“The biggest message I have is don’t panic,” he said. “We’ve got product.”

Twice a day, Olson jumps on Facebook Live and provides his shoppers with a behind-the-shelves look at what shipments are coming in.

“Here we go folks, a live update on the news, we have Kleenex!” Olson said.

He also lets people know what products his store is running low on.