Group Hopes to Ease Pain, Loneliness for Families of COVID Victims During Holidays

More than 800,000 families in America have lost a loved one to COVID-19. The holiday season can also be an especially difficult time.

An effort with Bay Area ties is helping to ease the pain and loneliness by one card at a time.

When Charles Krebbs of Arizona died of COVID-19 in August 2020, his daughter asked people on social media to help lift her mother’s spirits during the holidays.

“My mom loves getting mail. If anyone wants to send a card this holiday,” Tara Krebbs said.

Krebbs said the cards and gifts from around the world made her mother smile.

“They all expressed care and love. That was something that had been so lacking at that time,” Krebbs added.

Krebbs helped launch a card exchange at "Marked By COVID," a national group of people impacted by the virus.

Now, hundreds of people are giving and getting cards.

Krebbs recently sent out 20 cards.

“When I say I understand. I do understand what they are going through. I hope I can be a beacon of hope when I tell them ‘It's going to get better. You're going to feel better,’” she said.

Kristin Urquiza is getting cards in San Francisco. She started "Marked by COVID" after her father Mark died in 2020.

She just canceled her holiday plans with her mother due to omicron and said short messages from strangers have a big impact.

“I don't know who Kristi is. That's the thing. This is the simple message. It just warms my heart in this moment. It reminds me how much love and support and compassion there is out there," she said.

There are pictures of faces on the wall behind Urquiza at her home. They are all people who died of COVID-19.

Their loved ones are facing a holiday and new year without them.

You can sign up to send cards by visiting markedbycovid.com.