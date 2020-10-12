Halloween Fanatics Await State's Guidelines

The state will release guidelines Tuesday on how to safely celebrate Halloween this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rules that come as counties are loosening restrictions for restaurants and other businesses.

“I really don’t know how many people are going to get dressed up and come out,” said SPencer Boyce of San Ramon.

Even with all the uncertainty, Boyce said he’s ready for Halloween and is not going to let a pandemic change the family tradition of transforming his front yard into a graveyard.

“We’re gonna have masks on, we’re not going to put tape out to make people stay six feet away, we figure people have a little common sense,” said Boyce.

His personal guidelines are in place before the governor’s health and human services secretary makes it clear how the state should handle Halloween safely this year.

“Many counties already have their local guidance for gatherings,” said Dr. Sundari Mase from the Sonoma County Health Department.

Door-to-door trick-or-treating is discouraged in Sonoma County, other activities are banned like carnivals, festivals and indoor haunted houses.

Safe alternatives include online parties, car parades and drive in movie nights.

“I kind of just want it to be like normal. I want to go out and trick-or-treat,” said Ava Fryer of San Ramon.

The pandemic is putting a damper on Halloween fun for kids and waiting on what the states want families to do this year is confusing for some parents.

“There’s no rule books for this stuff. There’s not a lot of precedent, no one we can talk to from the Spanish flu days I guess we’re trying to figure it out as we go,” said Kevin Fryer of San Ramon.