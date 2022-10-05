Health Experts Warn of Possible COVID Surge

Health experts are starting to track new variants and a slow surge in COVID cases overseas.

They said this could be the first signs of the next COVID wave.

In San Francisco, a steady stream of neighbors stopped by a vaccination site Wednesday to roll up their sleeves for the latest booster.

San Francisco resident Camille Seiberling told NBC Bay Area that stayed careful since the beginning of the pandemic and though COVID cases are way down across the Bay Area. She is mindful of what winter could bring.

“Still wearing a mask being boosted and with the vaccination. So I’m still being cautious. I’m a parent we get the notification that kids are still getting COVID,” she said.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist with UCSF said that omicron and the next round of subvariants have different characteristics and experts are watching.

“Ba2.75.2. its known for being the most immune evasive of the bunch, which means that some of the monoclonal antibodies won’t work quite as well luckily its staying relatively stable,” he said.

B-a-5 is still the dominant strain the U.S., but other strains are emerging and fueling a rise in cases overseas.

