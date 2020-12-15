Here's How Many Beds Are Available in Bay Area Hospitals

Health officials have been warning hospitals in the Bay Area will reach capacity if the trend of surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continues.

The spike has prompted the state to issue a new stay-at-home order that triggers business shutdowns and puts limits on people’s movement based on hospital intensive care unit capacity in their regions. A full breakdown on the stay-at-home order can be found here.

Most counties in the Bay Area implemented the stay-at-home order early.

Here's a breakdown of seven-day averages of hospital beds available in the Bay Area.