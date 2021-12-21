Here's Where You Will Need Proof of Vaccination in Oakland

People visiting several types of facilities in Oakland as well as City Hall must now provide proof of vaccination to get inside.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to approve the requirement in an effort to boost the vaccination rate in the city. Seventy-six percent of eligible residents in Oakland are fully vaccinated, county health data show.

Places that will now require proof of vaccination include where food or drinks are served, entertainment venues, theaters, concert venues, museums, recreational facilities, yoga studios, gyms, fitness centers, senior adult care centers, large indoor events at facilities owned by the city or privately, City Hall and programs at city senior centers.

Councilmember Dan Kalb introduced the requirement, which included dental offices and public libraries. But those two places were taken out of Kalb's original ordinance in an amendment by City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas.

Kalb voted no on Bas's amendment before a final vote was taken. The ordinance goes into effect immediately.