Hundreds of Parents Line Up for COVID-19 Test Kits in Fremont

By Scott Budman

Hundreds of East Bay parents lined up Wednesday in hopes of getting COVID test kits before their kids return to school.

The demand for the test kits created a traffic mess outside the Fremont Unified School District, with cars that were lined up outnumbered the available tests by a wide margin.

Parents hoping to get a COVID test ended up winding around several nearby blocks - some succeeded.

"You can't buy these tests anywhere in stores right now and it's a couple weeks before you can get a regular test scheduled," Fremont resident Rebecca Martinez said. "So this is helpful."

The Fremont Unified School District also offers weekly PCR testing at school. District officials said testing is voluntary as students are due back on Monday.

Meanwhile, parents said they are trying to do the right thing by getting their student tested prior to returning to campus.

