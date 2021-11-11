5 People Hurt in Crash on Golden Gate Bridge Near Anti-Vaccine Mandate Protest: CHP

Two California Highway Patrol officers and three others were injured after a car hit another car on the Golden Gate Bridge, near an anti-vaccine protest Thursday evening, officials said.

According to CHP, two officers and three Golden Gate Bridge personnel were injured when one vehicle rear-ended another. One northbound lane of the Golden Gate Bridge was blocked as a result.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hundreds of people, who oppose vaccine mandates gathered for a protest near the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday evening.

CHP said the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The conditions of the Golden Gate Bridge personnel are unknown at this time.

The Southern Marin Fire District tweeted that their crews were on scene to transport the victims to a hospital.

Southern Marin Fire District crews are on scene to transport patients to hospital. Reminder to please drive with caution. https://t.co/eiHB1FmT7r — Southern Marin Fire (@SMFDinfo) November 12, 2021

Earlier Thursday, Hundreds of people, who oppose vaccine mandates gathered for a protest near the Golden Gate Bridge.

According to organizers, the protest is called "No vax mandates rally and march."

Anti vaccination mandate protest in the Golden Gate Bridge. Expect delays. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/cEvAtQshEd — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) November 12, 2021

Aerials from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed hundreds of people protesting in the San Francisco side of the Golden Gate Bridge while CHP officers prevented them from going on the bridge.

Golden Gate Bridge officials said that the east sidewalk is closed for pedestrians for safety, while the west sidewalk remains open for cyclists.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.