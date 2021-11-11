coronavirus pandemic

5 People Hurt in Crash on Golden Gate Bridge Near Anti-Vaccine Mandate Protest: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two California Highway Patrol officers and three others were injured after a car hit another car on the Golden Gate Bridge, near an anti-vaccine protest Thursday evening, officials said.

According to CHP, two officers and three Golden Gate Bridge personnel were injured when one vehicle rear-ended another. One northbound lane of the Golden Gate Bridge was blocked as a result.

Hundreds of people, who oppose vaccine mandates gathered for a protest near the Golden Gate Bridge Thursday evening.

CHP said the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The conditions of the Golden Gate Bridge personnel are unknown at this time.

The Southern Marin Fire District tweeted that their crews were on scene to transport the victims to a hospital.

Earlier Thursday, Hundreds of people, who oppose vaccine mandates gathered for a protest near the Golden Gate Bridge.

According to organizers, the protest is called "No vax mandates rally and march."

Aerials from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed hundreds of people protesting in the San Francisco side of the Golden Gate Bridge while CHP officers prevented them from going on the bridge.

Golden Gate Bridge officials said that the east sidewalk is closed for pedestrians for safety, while the west sidewalk remains open for cyclists.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

