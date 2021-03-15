race for a vaccine

Interactive Tool: Track COVID-19 Vaccinations by County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Wondering how your county is doing when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations?

Use the interactive tool below to see how many doses have been administered in your area. You can then compare your county to others across the state.

California COVID-19 Vaccinations

The map tracks the number of doses administered by a recipient's county of residence according to the The California Department of Public Health.

Source: The statewide totals for doses administered reflect Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Otherwise we used data from the California Department of Public Health
