IRS to Send Stimulus Payment Notices by Mail — to Make Sure You Got Paid

Watch your mailbox for the next few weeks for an important letter from the Internal Revenue Service.

By James Jackson

Checks prepared for printing
Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

If you're one of the millions of Americans expecting a federal stimulus payment in the next few weeks, keep an eye on your mailbox for an important notice.

To help taxpayers keep track of the payments -- and prevent fraud -- the IRS says it will be sending letters to stimulus recipients, starting this month.

Here's what the IRS added to its website Thursday:

For security reasons, the IRS plans to mail a letter about the economic impact payment to the taxpayer’s last known address within 15 days after the payment is paid. The letter will provide information on how the payment was made and how to report any failure to receive the payment. If a taxpayer is unsure they’re receiving a legitimate letter, the IRS urges taxpayers to visit IRS.gov first to protect against scam artists.

We've set up a calculator to help you learn whether you're eligible for a stimulus payment, and how much you might receive. Click here to try it.

