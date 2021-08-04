Is It a Cold or COVID? Health Experts Urge Anyone With Symptoms Get Tested

Is it a cold or COVID? Experts say it’s impossible to know without a coronavirus test and they are encouraging people to find out to help stop the spread of the delta variant.

This has cars lining up again at testing locations in San Francisco amid the fourth COVID-19 surge. Health experts say this time symptoms can be mild, making it hard to tell if it's a cold or COVID.

“It's more common, headache, sore throats still remain top two symptoms,” said _____.

In kids, it's more likely to be a fever. There have been occurrences of people having runny noses who think they have a cold and test positive for the virus.

Marin County’s deputy public health officer says anyone with cold-like symptoms, vaccinated or not, should get tested -- even kids.

“Because delta appears to be having milder symptoms in kids we're recommending parents get kids tested for COVID-19 even if presenting with allergy-like symptoms,” said _____. “That's a change from the end of last school year.”

Guidance that has the demand for testing going up along with positive cases.

In San Francisco, the director of public health says there is a need to expand testing options.

“We're exploring a number of possibilities we know compared to where we were there is a lot more home testing available we're encouraging people to use that as necessary and then talking to our partners about expanding testing opportunities in the future,” said Dr. Grant Colfax. He adds that while the department looks into increasing testing capacity, boosting vaccination levels is the main focus.

While COVID symptoms can be mild, infected people are still landing in the hospital. Most are not vaccinated.